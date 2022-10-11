Three former Scottish Open Champions have joined the field for the 2022 event on Saturday (tapes-up 6.30pm), completing a strong line up to bring down the curtain on speedway racing at Armadale Stadium.

Monarchs No 1 Sam Masters (pictured) will aim to add his name to the Jack Young Memorial Trophy for a second time.

Craig Cook, Glasgow Tigers’ heat leader and the 2013 Scottish Open champion is also in the field. Cook is the current track record holder and reigning Scottish Open champion, Richie Worrall, defends the title.

Monarchs star Kye Thomson has enjoyed a strong 2022 season, cementing his place in British Speedway and boosting his average. Kye makes his Scottish Open debut and will look to make an impression.

One of the form men in British Speedway posting double figure scores everywhere he goes, Richard Lawson joins the line up. Richard has been a leading light in the march of Poole Pirates to the Championship Knockout Cup and play-off finals.

2008 league winning Monarch Aaron Summers is sure to receive a warm reception as he says farewell to Armadale but also farewell to British Speedway as he is set to retire at the end of this season and return home to Australia after a fine career.

Monarchs number 6 James Sarjeant has shown his ever-present potential to win any race around Armadale and will look to mix things up in the 2022 Open.

Another league winning Mon arch completes the field, a 2015 team member – Max Clegg completes the field. Max is in the 2022 Leicester team seeking title glory and was a key component in the Lions Play Off Semi Final success over Monarchs.

The 2022 Ratho Coaches Scottish Open Speedway Championship with say Farewell to Armadale on Saturday 15th October at Armadale Stadium. Gates open 5pm, action starts 6:30pm. Enjoy 22 heats of speedway and a sensational firework display!

Line up (in order of announcement): Dan Bewley, Josh Pickering, Justin Sedgmen, Chris Harris, Leon Flint, Theo Pijper, Lasse Fredriksen, Jacob Hook, Sam Masters, Craig Cook, Richie Worrall, Kye Thomson, Richard Lawson, Aaron Summers, James Sarjeant, Max Clegg. Riding order to be announced soon.

The Scottish Open is sponsored by Ratho Coaches and supported by EventScotland.

