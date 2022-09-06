Music-loving pensioners at an Edinburgh care home were treated to a hoedown themed afternoon to celebrate the end of summer with a performance from local musicians.

The lifestyle team at Cramond Residence pulled on their cowboy boots and organised a country and western party when the home’s residents enjoyed some themed dancing, snacks and music courtesy of local guitar players.

A BBQ and some summer punch were on the menu for lunch, while activities included a conga and traditional line dancing.

Alison Newton, Operations Manager at the 74-bedroom home, said: “This was the first time we have hosted a hoedown and it will definitely not be the last! Everyone involved had an enjoyable afternoon and it was a real pleasure seeing so many happy faces.

“It was great to have local musicians playing some country classics from across the decades giving residents musical stimulation while helping them to reminisce and socialise with others.

“We have to say a massive thanks to the lifestyle team who have really pulled out all the stops with their planned activities and excursions to engage residents over the last few months.

“Residents loved taking part in some traditional country dancing and it was even great to see some attendees donning cowboy hats and plaid shirts.”

The residence creates an environment that ensures residents continue to live interesting and fulfilling lives, with their needs at the heart of all operations. Its tailored activity programme combines luxury hotel living with the reassuring feeling of being in your own home.

Alison continued: “After a turbulent few years, the team have really worked hard to come up with a jam-packed calendar of events to fully engage with residents and bring a sense of joy. To celebrate a great summer, it seemed only right to end August with a party.”

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.

cramondresidence.co.uk/

