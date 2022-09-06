St James Quarter has announced two new retail brands which are moving in to lease more than 8,000 square feet of space.

The fashion brand COS and wellbeing retailer NEOM Organics are taking the space which will open as two separate shops shortly.

Chris Pyne, Head of Leasing at St James Quarter, commented: “These new signings bring us a step closer to fully letting the galleria, and with the whole scheme now 95% let we have put ourselves an enviable position one year since opening. The centre has dealt remarkably well with the effects of the pandemic, with a continued positive response from our customer base translating to increased footfall levels and occupier demand from standout retail, cosmetic, leisure and F&B brands who can see the long-term appeal of the lifestyle-led retail destination that is St James Quarter.”

COS, a fashion brand dedicated to quality and sustainability, has picked the lifestyle quarter as the location for its new Scotland store, which will feature an interesting new concept for its fit out. This will be its first store in Edinburgh spanning 7,483 sq ft.

Wellbeing specialists and Times Top 100 brand, NEOM Organics, will also be opening the doors to their sanctuary of calm, creating a 601 sq ft haven for customers to discover each of the brands natural wellbeing ranges including their iconic Wellbeing Pods, natural candles, access to complimentary wellbeing advice and personalised consultations. The brand, which was founded by a former journalist in 2005, will be located on level 2.

Edinburgh St James is a 1.7 million sq ft city centre development and one of the biggest regeneration projects currently underway in the UK. On completion, Edinburgh St James will provide the Scottish capital with up to 850,000 sq ft of prime retail space, five star hotel accommodation and will deliver up to 250 new private residential apartments. This will create a vibrant and exciting place to live, visit and shop in the heart of Edinburgh. Architect: BDP and Allan Murry Architects. Developer: Nuveen Real Estate. main contractor Laing O’Rourke

