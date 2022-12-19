Care staff deck the halls to bring festive magic to residence.
The Christmas cheer is flowing at one Edinburgh care home as it began a bumper month of festive fun with a light switch-on and live band.
Lifestyle Co-ordinators at Cramond Residence prepared a variety of activities throughout December including a Christmas party, a bespoke seasonal menu, wreath decorating workshops and a secret Santa to engage residents over the festive period and spread joy.
The team carefully curate a fitting calendar of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities each month, with December set to be the merriest yet.
Elspeth Baxter, resident at the home said: “The lifestyle team at Cramond Residence always make such a big effort for every holiday – and Christmas is no different!
“It is much appreciated and spreads a lot of joy within the home. From putting the final touches to our Christmas tree to creating a 7ft wreath which now sits proudly at our entrance, it brings everyone together and we love seeing the home decorated.”
The Christmas party will see residents eat, drink and be merry, with festive themed food and drink, as well as music and games – with a special guest appearance from Santa who will be presenting each deserving resident with a gift.
Other activities throughout the month include carol singing, a festive cocktail and mocktails class, a Christmas movie night and a ceilidh with a live band, before treating the residents to a whisky by the fire on Christmas Eve and a jam-packed all-day celebration on the 25th.
Garylee Rushforth, Lifestyle Coordinator at the 74-bedroom care home, said: “The festivities are always looked forward to by our residents, so we strive to put on a good mix of activities for everyone to get involved in.
“This year we are delighted to be welcoming family, friends and the local community back into the home to celebrate with us, which really is what Christmas is all about.
“Coming together over the festive period can help our residents reminisce on previous Christmas memories from their childhood or family times – their stories are always a treat to hear.”
Cramond Residence adopts a small-group living philosophy spread across three floors. That means groups of eight rooms form distinct “houses” where residents are encouraged to eat and socialise together.
The home provides a range of activities specially designed to give residents a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support & relief.
Prices at the home start from £2,200 per week.
enquiries@cramondresidence.co.uk.
