Police officers in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a man following a number of thefts and housebreakings in Edinburgh and East and West Lothian.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 7 December, a house was broken into in North Berwick and two vehicles were stolen.

Two days later, on Friday, 9 December, a house was broken into in Edinburgh and foreign cash was taken from inside the house.

On Thursday, 15 December an attempt was made to break into a property in Shotts, and a further house was broken into in Whitburn a short time later. A car was taken from the second property.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in relation to all four incidents.

He was due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, 19 December, 2022. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Gordon Wilson of Lothian and Scottish Borders PCT said: “We have arrested one person in connection with these incidents, however enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3376 of Thursday, 15 December, 2022 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

