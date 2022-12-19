A property at Balloch on Loch Lomond – the former Woodbank Inn – was rebranded a year ago and became a modern, competitively priced 22 bedroom Hotel called The Loch Lomond Hotel.

The hotel is celebrating its first successful year of operation, with a restaurant a recent addition.

With 22 modern en-suite bedrooms on offer, including five family rooms sleeping up to seven people, the building was refurbished in 2021 to create a contemporary extension alongside the existing café bistro.

Family room

“We’re delighted to be celebrating our first successful year here in the beautiful setting of Balloch,” said owner David McCowan. “Loch Lomond is a premium area for Scottish tourism, one of Scotland’s most breath-taking natural landscapes, a fantastic playground to explore for visitors of all ages.”

“We have created a fantastic, well priced hotel in the heartland of Loch Lomond,” added David. “We initially opened with a soft launch, going on to enjoy a busy Summer and Autumn staycation market. Our new look café bistro is now open every day offering breakfasts, coffees, cakes and Scottish fayre from local providers. it’s been very popular so far, and we were pleased to open it in time for the festive season.”

David also thanked his staff for their hard work in the past year, and his suppliers Stirling-based Accommodation Services, a specialist hospitality business part of the Fusion Group of Companies. Servicing Hotels, Guest Houses, B&Bs, serviced apartments and self catering holiday parks, Accommodation Services looks after reservations and marketing for its clients.

“Accommodations Services have freed up a great deal of my time to concentrate on other areas of the business,” said David. “They ensured that we hit the ground running at launch and have continued to run our reservations with real efficiency, as well as putting the hotel in the spotlight.”

The Loch Lomond Hotel has rooms for everyone, whether budget doubles, doubles offering greater accessibility for the less able-bodied, or large family rooms able to sleep six or seven people. Standard rooms and deluxe doubles are also available.

To book email bookings@lochlomondhotel.co.uk

www.lochlomondhotel.co.uk

Prices at the Hotel are from £80 a night for a standard room.

The bar area

Like this: Like Loading...