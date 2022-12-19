Feature homes in Stirling by Allanwater Homes are ready to move into.

Choose from a two bedroom Esk apartment, or a three bedroom end terraced Kintail villa.

Allanwater Homes has two special “feature homes” on offer at its Stirling City development, explaining to prospective buyers that the homes represent value for money, and are ready to move into straight away.

The modern, energy efficient “Esk” apartment is priced at £157,995. The home has a lounge/kitchen/dining area, two bedrooms with built in wardrobes, an ensuite bathroom with thermostatic shower and a family bathroom with bath.

“As included” specification is high in the apartment which has a Zanussi single oven and glass splashback in the Roundel kitchen, along with an induction hob and chimney hood.

Bathrooms are by leading manufacturer, Twyfords, with a Brista thermostatic shower and Mira shower tray.

Constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, the Esk offers lower running costs to its new owners.

Those looking to move up or upscale, may be attracted to the contemporary Kintail, a three bedroom end terraced villa, priced at £209,995. As a former viewing property for the Kintail house type, this plot is also ready to move in, and includes additional extras of turfed front and rear gardens. It is also complete with solar panels as standard.

The home has a separate kitchen with french doors leading to its west facing garden, a stylish lounge, downstairs, wc and three bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes. It also has excellent storage throughout.

“We are delighted to offer both of these special “feature homes” at Stirling City, an exciting development appealing to a wide range of buyers here in Scotland’s greenest City of Stirling,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes. “The two bedroom Esk apartment demonstrates a very good use of space, a fantastic specification, and is situated on an attractive development with convenient local transport links. It’s the ideal start on the property ladder for young buyers.”

Lynn added that she believed the inclusion on the development of convenient bike stores would be popular.

“Many people here do cycle to work, or cycle for leisure purposes, as Stirling is a great city to explore by bike, with many cycle tracks and green spaces nearby. Our bike sheds will protect your bikes from the elements.”

Allanwater Stirling City is only seven minutes from the centre of Stirling.

For further details on these properties please call 0331 247 695 to arrange an appointment to view.

Currently being sold from Allanwater’s Cambusbarron development, the Marketing Suite there is open by appointment 11am to 5.30pm Thursday to Monday.

