Feature homes in Stirling by Allanwater Homes are ready to move into.
Choose from a two bedroom Esk apartment, or a three bedroom end terraced Kintail villa.
Allanwater Homes has two special “feature homes” on offer at its Stirling City development, explaining to prospective buyers that the homes represent value for money, and are ready to move into straight away.
The modern, energy efficient “Esk” apartment is priced at £157,995. The home has a lounge/kitchen/dining area, two bedrooms with built in wardrobes, an ensuite bathroom with thermostatic shower and a family bathroom with bath.
“As included” specification is high in the apartment which has a Zanussi single oven and glass splashback in the Roundel kitchen, along with an induction hob and chimney hood.
Bathrooms are by leading manufacturer, Twyfords, with a Brista thermostatic shower and Mira shower tray.
Constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, the Esk offers lower running costs to its new owners.
Those looking to move up or upscale, may be attracted to the contemporary Kintail, a three bedroom end terraced villa, priced at £209,995. As a former viewing property for the Kintail house type, this plot is also ready to move in, and includes additional extras of turfed front and rear gardens. It is also complete with solar panels as standard.
The home has a separate kitchen with french doors leading to its west facing garden, a stylish lounge, downstairs, wc and three bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes. It also has excellent storage throughout.
“We are delighted to offer both of these special “feature homes” at Stirling City, an exciting development appealing to a wide range of buyers here in Scotland’s greenest City of Stirling,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes. “The two bedroom Esk apartment demonstrates a very good use of space, a fantastic specification, and is situated on an attractive development with convenient local transport links. It’s the ideal start on the property ladder for young buyers.”
Lynn added that she believed the inclusion on the development of convenient bike stores would be popular.
“Many people here do cycle to work, or cycle for leisure purposes, as Stirling is a great city to explore by bike, with many cycle tracks and green spaces nearby. Our bike sheds will protect your bikes from the elements.”
Allanwater Stirling City is only seven minutes from the centre of Stirling.
For further details on these properties please call 0331 247 695 to arrange an appointment to view.
Currently being sold from Allanwater’s Cambusbarron development, the Marketing Suite there is open by appointment 11am to 5.30pm Thursday to Monday.
Travel – Loch Lomond Hotel celebrates first year in business
A property at Balloch on Loch Lomond – the former Woodbank Inn – was rebranded a year ago and became a modern, competitively priced 22 bedroom Hotel called The Loch Lomond Hotel. The hotel is celebrating its first successful year of operation, with a restaurant a recent addition. With 22 modern en-suite bedrooms on offer,…
Continue Reading Travel – Loch Lomond Hotel celebrates first year in business
Edinburgh care staff ‘sleigh’ the run up to Christmas
Care staff deck the halls to bring festive magic to residence. The Christmas cheer is flowing at one Edinburgh care home as it began a bumper month of festive fun with a light switch-on and live band. Lifestyle Co-ordinators at Cramond Residence prepared a variety of activities throughout December including a Christmas party, a bespoke…
Continue Reading Edinburgh care staff ‘sleigh’ the run up to Christmas
Man arrested on charges of housebreaking and theft
Police officers in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a man following a number of thefts and housebreakings in Edinburgh and East and West Lothian. In the early hours of Wednesday, 7 December, a house was broken into in North Berwick and two vehicles were stolen. Two days later, on Friday, 9 December, a house was…
Continue Reading Man arrested on charges of housebreaking and theft
Creative Scotland will dip into its reserves after government funding cut
Creative Scotland says that it will have to dip into National Lottery Reserves to keep up its regular funding at previous levels in the next financial year. Following the Scottish Government’s budget announcement last week which proposes a reduction in funding for Creative Scotland of around £7million – the Board of Creative Scotland met on Monday to…
Continue Reading Creative Scotland will dip into its reserves after government funding cut
Old Town locals to get special free passes this Hogmanay
There has been a lot of debate on social media about the lack of access for residents in past years, but the new organisers Unique Assembly are determined to deal with any problems before they happen. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party arena has been redesigned this year to minimise any impact to residents and businesses on…
Continue Reading Old Town locals to get special free passes this Hogmanay
Full cast announced for The Citizen Theatre’s ‘Moonset’
For what will be the company’s first production of 2023, The Citizens Theatre has announced the cast for ‘Moonset’. A bold and powerful new work from playwright Maryam Hamidi, Moonset will premiere at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre from 03 – 11 February before touring to Edinburgh for a short run at the Traverse Theatre from 16…
Continue Reading Full cast announced for The Citizen Theatre’s ‘Moonset’