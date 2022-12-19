Tthe lead candle of the tallest Menorah in Scotland was lit by Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture on Sunday night to start the Holiday of Hanukkah.

Hundreds of people gathered last night at the Scottish National Chanukah Celebration at St Andrew Square Gardens.

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Angus Robertson MSP and Rabbi Pinny Weinman, director of Chabad of Edinburgh. Special holiday entertainment by Fil Straughan.

The festival lasts for eight days and usually begins on the 25th day of the month of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar.

This year that date falls on Sunday 18 December, and the festivities will now continue until Monday 26 December.

The event was organised by Chabad of Edinburgh.

Angus Robertson lights the candle on the Menorah

Angus Robertson MSP with Rabbi Pinny Weinman, director of Chabad of Edinburgh, and the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge

