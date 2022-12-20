EICC Live: Collaborating for Climate Action with the Edinburgh Climate Compact. Thursday 19 January

Join the next EICC Live session, when speakers will discuss how we can all contribute to Edinburgh becoming a greener, healthier city which takes the lead on local climate action.

The Edinburgh Climate Compact is a growing group of Edinburgh businesses which has come together to make shared commitments and collaborate on reducing their climate impact.

At the event the audience will hear from members of the Edinburgh Climate Compact about what they are doing, and how you can get involved in Edinburgh’s ambitions to be a thriving, sustainable and zero carbon city.

The free-to-attend event is for both members and non-members, for businesses and for people interested in supporting climate action in Edinburgh. You will have the opportunity to meet the Compact members and find out how they are benefiting from being part of it.

Running order

Doors open 17:30

Drinks reception sponsored by SP Energy Networks and Vattenfall

EICC Live begins: 18:15

Event closes: 19:30

