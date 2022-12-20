EICC Live: Collaborating for Climate Action with the Edinburgh Climate Compact. Thursday 19 January
Join the next EICC Live session, when speakers will discuss how we can all contribute to Edinburgh becoming a greener, healthier city which takes the lead on local climate action.
The Edinburgh Climate Compact is a growing group of Edinburgh businesses which has come together to make shared commitments and collaborate on reducing their climate impact.
At the event the audience will hear from members of the Edinburgh Climate Compact about what they are doing, and how you can get involved in Edinburgh’s ambitions to be a thriving, sustainable and zero carbon city.
The free-to-attend event is for both members and non-members, for businesses and for people interested in supporting climate action in Edinburgh. You will have the opportunity to meet the Compact members and find out how they are benefiting from being part of it.
Running order
- Doors open 17:30
- Drinks reception sponsored by SP Energy Networks and Vattenfall
- EICC Live begins: 18:15
- Event closes: 19:30
Planning for student accommodation on Canongate approved
A planning application for a development of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the Canongate has been approved following an appeal by the property developers to The Scottish Government. Summix (CGE) Developments and S Harrison have been granted permission for the partial demolition of existing buildings and the delivery of PBSA on the site that was…
Trams to Newhaven – final piece of track is laid
The final piece of track connecting Edinburgh’s existing tram line to the new section extending it to Newhaven has been laid. Passengers will use the tram between St Andrew Square and Newhaven from next spring, and the last section of rail has now been laid at Picardy Place. Two-way traffic will also permanently resume between…
Menorah lit in St Andrew Square to mark the beginning of Hanukkah
Tthe lead candle of the tallest Menorah in Scotland was lit by Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture on Sunday night to start the Holiday of Hanukkah. Hundreds of people gathered last night at the Scottish National Chanukah Celebration at St Andrew Square Gardens. The Lord Provost of Edinburgh,…
Out of town property ready to move into now
Feature homes in Stirling by Allanwater Homes are ready to move into. Choose from a two bedroom Esk apartment, or a three bedroom end terraced Kintail villa. Allanwater Homes has two special “feature homes” on offer at its Stirling City development, explaining to prospective buyers that the homes represent value for money, and are ready…
Travel – Loch Lomond Hotel celebrates first year in business
A property at Balloch on Loch Lomond – the former Woodbank Inn – was rebranded a year ago and became a modern, competitively priced 22 bedroom Hotel called The Loch Lomond Hotel. The hotel is celebrating its first successful year of operation, with a restaurant a recent addition. With 22 modern en-suite bedrooms on offer,…
Edinburgh care staff ‘sleigh’ the run up to Christmas
Care staff deck the halls to bring festive magic to residence. The Christmas cheer is flowing at one Edinburgh care home as it began a bumper month of festive fun with a light switch-on and live band. Lifestyle Co-ordinators at Cramond Residence prepared a variety of activities throughout December including a Christmas party, a bespoke…
