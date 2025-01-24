Teenage midfielder Macaulay Tait will spend the rest of the 2024/25 campaign at Livingston, assisting the Lions in their bid to regain their place in the William Hill Premiership.

The 19-year-old graduate of Hearts Academy made his debut for the senior side in a 2-0 win at Celtic Park in December 2023 and has since featured in 16 games.

Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, said it was important that Macaulay had regular football and that can’t be guaranteed at Tynecastle currently.

The ex-Blackpool boss said: “He is going to a team that plays good football, with an experienced manager who are doing well on the pitch.”

PICTURE: Livi boss David Martindale

