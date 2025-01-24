Hibs fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The match at Somerset Park will take place on Friday 7 February, 2025 and kick-off at 7.45pm.

Full ticket information will be detailed in due course.

Ayr United reached this stage of the competition after a resounding 8-0 victory away at Broxburn Athletic.

Before that, former Hibs player Scott Brown’s side beat Greenock Morton 2-0 in the Third Round.

The last time Hibs played Ayr United was back in 2017 in the Scottish League Cup Second Round. Efe Ambrose, Simon Murray, Anthony Stokes (x2) and Deivydas Matulevičius got the goals in a 5-0 win at Easter Road.

Meanwhile due to the Red Weather Warning issued by the MET Office for Friday 24 January 2025, HibsTicket Office in the Famous Five Stand will be closed from Friday until Tuesday morning.

Supporters should be advised that any purchases on these days will be online only.

Should you have any further queries, the Ticketing Department will be available via email and can be contacted at tickets@hibernianfc.co.uk.

For any general enquiries, please email club@hibernianfc.co.uk.

The Ticket Office will return to regular opening hours from Tuesday 28 January, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...