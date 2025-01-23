A schoolboy inspired by his swimming teacher and a meeting with Scotland’s most decorated Olympian has raised more than £1,000 for charity after taking on a 5km swimming challenge.

Kieran Gollan, age 12, raised an incredible £1,043,36 for Marie Curie after swimming non-stop for 200 lengths in two hours and forty minutes.

Inspired by his swimming teacher David Walker, and Olympic athlete Duncan Scott, Kieran took on the challenge due to the exceptional care the end-of-life charity provided to his great-aunt in July last year.

Kieran had previously completed Learn to Swim lessons, a national framework delivered in partnership by Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming.

The framework’s vision is to create Generation Swim, a generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers, who will also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer.

It is committed to creating inclusive, supportive, and quality environments in which individuals can learn to swim regardless of their age, ability or skill level.

Proud mum Fiona said: “I’m incredibly proud of what Kieran has achieved.

“This challenge meant so much to us all, because of the brilliant care Marie Curie gave to my aunt, who had been battling cancer for some time. Kieran wanted to give back and this was his way of showing his appreciation.

“Seeing his determination to take on such a tough challenge at such a young age is nothing short of inspiring.

“Kieran’s teacher David Walker has been an incredible inspiration for him. His infectious enthusiasm and genuine passion for swimming have made all the difference. It wasn’t until Kieran started lessons with David that his love for swimming truly blossomed.

“David went above and beyond, constantly encouraging Kieran. He nominated Kieran for Swimmer of the Month in June 2023 which gave him the opportunity to meet Duncan Scott, which was another incredible source of inspiration for him.”

Kieran took on his challenge at the Leisuredrome in Bishopbriggs, operated by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture, one of 38 leisure trusts and aquatic providers delivering the Learn to Swim National Framework in over 165 pools across Scotland.

Each week, there are currently around 81,000 children and adults taking part in Learn to Swim lessons nationwide.

David Walker, Swimming Development Officer at East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture said: “Kieran initially told me about his plan to swim 100 lengths which was already impressive.

“But he then came back to me and said that he had decided to double it to 200. This is no easy task and it truly showed his determination and self-motivation.

“It’s rare to see a child his age with such endurance and motivation, especially for someone who’s not in a swimming club. What Kieran achieved is truly remarkable.

“I’m so proud of Kieran. As a teacher, you hope to inspire your pupils, but it’s amazing to see the impact and to watch him turn that inspiration into action. Being there on the day of the challenge is a moment I’ll never forget.”

Olympic, World, and Commonwealth champion Duncan Scott OBE and Paralympic and World champion Toni Shaw, are ambassadors for the Learn to Swim Framework, helping to inspire young swimmers in Scotland.

Having recently been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List, Duncan is Scotland’s most-decorated Olympic athlete, with eight medals across three Games, including making history as part of Team GB’s first quartet to defend a relay gold.

Kieran had the chance to meet Duncan after being named Swimmer of the Month at an event promoting the programme at the Leisuredrome in Bishopbriggs in September 2023.

Olympic Gold medallist Duncan Scott said: “Kieran’s story is truly inspiring, completing 200-lengths at 12-years-old is an incredible achievement.

“I want to congratulate Kieran on completing this challenge, with the way his swimming is progressing, I’m confident we’ll be hearing his name again in the future.

“Swimming is such a vital skill and stories like this highlight the importance of the Learn to Swim Framework in developing confidence in young people across Scotland.”

Drowning prevention remains a key focus of the Learn to Swim programme, equipping children with essential water safety skills to stay safe in pools, at the beach, and around Scotland’s rivers and coastlines.

By providing inclusive and supportive environments, the Learn to Swim programme helps children of all abilities build confidence, develop vital life skills, and embrace the lifelong benefits of swimming.

John Lunn, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Kieran’s story shows how the Learn to Swim programme inspires young people to achieve amazing things.

“It’s fantastic to see how Kieran’s love for swimming inspired him to take on this incredible 5km challenge, he is an inspiration to us all.

“Not only has he raised money for a cause so close to his heart, but he’s also shown how swimming can build confidence, resilience, and a real sense of purpose.”

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Learning to swim and understanding water safety are vital life skills, and Kieran’s story is a great example of how the wider social, health and fitness benefits can help make a real and positive impact.

“Swim teachers like David are at the heart of the Learn to Swim programme, inspiring children to grow their skills, build confidence, and take on challenges that can help them leave a lasting legacy both in and out of the water.”

