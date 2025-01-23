Bike maintenance on Friday

Edinburgh and Lothians Racial Equality Council (ELREC) are running bike maintenance workshops on various dates including Friday 24 January at Clovenstone Community Centre. The session runs in the morning from 9.30 to noon and is run on a first come first served basis.

Contact sas.martinez@ea.edin.sch.uk for details.

At The Pitt

The Pitt is reopening on 31 January after a wee break. There will be roller dancing at The Pitt on 6 February.

Remember it has moved to new premises in Granton’s West Shore Road. More details about how to get there here.

Groove from 7pm to 9pm with a free taster session.

Talking about buildings

How far do conservation principles apply when the subject isn’t an A-listed castle or country house, but public housing?

Steven Robb is Deputy Head (Historic Buildings) in the Planning, Consents and Advice Service at Historic Environment Scotland. He has recently published works on Edinburgh’s early council housing from the late nineteenth century to the second world war. Steven will introduce a short history of Edinburgh’s council housing, how it was built and how it evolved – how some developments prospered and others failed, and more recent attempts to upgrade these buildings. As many post WW1 estates are now over a hundred years old – is it time to celebrate and conserve this housing stock?

Carl Baker is an Architect and Passivhaus Designer at Collective Architecture, based in Leith. Their ongoing project to undertake a whole block retrofit of the A-Listed Cable’s Wynd House and Linksview House is a case study in the careful balance of technical and legislative challenges with energy, comfort, and health practicalities. Presenting the project, Carl will share Collective’s approach which puts people at the heart of retrofit.

At St John’s Lothian Road

On Sunday the choir at St John’s on Lothian Road will be performing at Matins, Eucharist and Evensong. This week’s music is

9.30am Matins: Responses (Sumsion), Canticles (Darke in F), “Thou knowest Lord” (Purcell).

10.30am Eucharist: Communion (de Jongh), “Sicut Cervus” (Palestrina), “Ubi Caritas” (Durufle).

6pm Evensong: Responses (Sumsion), Canticles (Sumsion in A), “Illuminare, Jerusalem” (Weir).

Director of music: Giles Longstaff

Muirhouse Library can help

The library in Muirhouse run a Library Link service for older adults helping anyone who finds it difficult to get to the library with transport – and a cup of tea on arrival.

After around an hour the bus also takes people home again. The service runs every other week.

This story about the wayward ramp which has appeared in Charlotte Square has had a lot of traffic…. https://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/2025/01/ramping-it-up-in-charlotte-square/ PHOTO Duncan McGlynn

