Over the weekend hundreds of people got the scoop on the Edinburgh International Festival, enjoying ice cream flavours from S Luca inspired by the Festival’s music, dance, theatre and opera programme which is now on sale.

To find out more visit: www.eif.co.uk

Grow Your Own Grant Scheme

Community groups in Edinburgh are being invited to apply for funding from a £50,000 pilot scheme by the City of Edinburgh Council to establish new food growing projects.



The “Grow Your Own” community grant initiative will welcome applications from projects aimed at establishing new community growing projects. Applications for funding are invited to help the creation of new growing spaces, supporting the establishment of growing groups, and promoting education around urban food production.



Grants of up to £5,000 will be awarded to constituted voluntary and community groups across the city. With projects running for up to 12 months.

To apply, groups must meet the Council’s Standard Conditions of Grants. Full details can be found on the City of Edinburgh website. The application process will be administered through the City of Edinburgh Council’s Your Voice platform, designed to ensure a simple and efficient application experience.

The deadline for applications is noon on 12 May.

Podcast from Library of Mistakes

The Library of Mistakes has published the latest episode of its podcast.

This is what you can expect to listen to: “In the second of our monthly ‘behind the scenes’ episodes, we meet Liam Rees. Liam has created a new play inspired by historical conman Gregor McGregor – the man who sold bonds to a country that didn’t exist. It just happens that we have one of these phony bonds in our collection, so it was a delight to welcome Liam to the library this month for a chat. We’ve also included a clip from the subsequent panel discussion about narrative economics, where Liam is joined by Robbie Mochrie (Associate Professor Heriot Watt University), Andrew Milligan (Former Head of Global Strategy, Standard Life Investments) and our very own Keeper, Professor Russell Napier.

“We also hear from Didasko’s CEO, David Clarke, who has been on tour with the library to our annual Hay Festival event this month. And we’ll catch up with Leonie Griffin and Catriona Scott from ‘Leaver’s Money Skills’, chat to our new intern Alona, and get an insight to the collection from our librarian Helen Williams.”

Listen here.

The Edinburgh Reporter April issue

Our April issue is now well and truly published. Our subscribers received their copies in the middle of last week and our lovely cargo bike delivery service CADi have distributed the rest.

You may read for free online here.

But we invited you to support us by subscribing here or by clicking on the front page image below. Every donation made is ploughed back into making The Edinburgh Reporter more sustainable.

You’ll need to be quick to get tickets for this event at the Usher Hall

Motorsport stars Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard will renew their partnership for a public tour, when they will talk about the 2025 season so far, recount stories from their careers, relive their time at McLaren, their on-track rivalry and memories of racing during the same era as legends Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

The two drivers will steer audiences through their careers, both as drivers and pundits.

Initially rivals competing for Team Lotus and Williams, the pair became teammates who overcame the ebb and flow of inter-team rivalry and tensions to power McLaren to the 1998 FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship – the last time the famous Woking-based squad would win the title until last year.

This unfiltered show will explore how, after years of rivalry and team partnership, their relationship evolved into an enduring friendship, tempered on the racetrack and forged through mutual respect.

Together, they’ll dissect the defining moments from their careers, from the 32 Grand Prix victories they brought McLaren, the sometimes-controversial team orders and even those moments when on-track clashes added to the tension of competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport. They will also share their thoughts on the 2025 season, McLaren’s strong start to the year, the formidable partnership of Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari, Max Verstappen’s title defence at Red Bull Racing and Mercedes’ hopes led by Britain’s George Russell.

“I’m very much looking forward to this as it gives Mika and I the chance to have a very relaxing chat with the audience about Formula 1 today, our time racing in the sport and of course which one of us was actually the fastest!” said David Coulthard. “We are both still very active in Formula 1 and this season is already shaping up to being one of the most competitive yet, so there will be no shortage of things to discuss! It will be rather more personal than talking into a camera lens.”

“DC and I have been rivals, teammates and colleagues in Formula 1 for over 30 years, which seems incredible, so this tour will give us the chance to talk to fans about how much the sport has changed and why we think it’s in such good shape in 2025,” said Mika Häkkinen. “We do not get as much opportunity to meet the fans as we used to when racing, so this is a great chance for us to talk to them directly and hopefully answer any questions – no matter how challenging! At a time when McLaren is back on top, it feels a good moment to tell stories from an earlier era.”

Tickets here.

Race winner David Coulthard (GBR) McLaren Mercedes MP4-17 is chased by Juan Pablo Montoya (COL) BMW Williams FW24 and Michael Schumacher (GER) Ferrari F2002.

Monaco Grand Prix, Rd7, Monte Carlo, Monaco. 26 May 2002.

