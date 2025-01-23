The plastic covered scaffolding wrapped around the facade of the former G&V Hotel on George IV Bridge has been there for so long that it is difficult to remember what it was like before.

In an update to councillors, a timetable has been uncovered confirming that scaffolding on one side will be removed by next month.

The statement from council officers reads: “Work at the G&V Hotel was originally scheduled to commence and complete in 2020. However, initial investigations discovered several complex issues that needed to be addressed before the scaffolding could be removed. Over the past four years, the owner of the building, and their contractor, have been carrying out further investigations, undertaking a design process for the issues identified at the time of the initial works and carrying out remedial works on site. The remedial works are now in their final stage, and a timeframe for completion and removal of the scaffolding has been received.

“The removal has been phased to ensure that the scaffolding can be removed at the earliest opportunity. The first façade/elevation is due to be uncovered by February 2025 with the process continuing throughout 2025. The final sections of scaffolding are scheduled for removal in November 2025.

“Until then, Council officers will continue to work with the owner of the site to minimise the impact of the development on residents, businesses and other road users. The site has all required permissions in place and officers are working with the site delivery team to improve signing, guarding and the visual impact of the site. The site delivery team have committed to continuing conversations

with residents, businesses and those within the community immediately affected by the development of the hotel. Communication takes the form of advertising on site, direct mailing and messaging and is a condition of the road occupation permit in place.”

The update comes after an initial call for urgent action about the works on the site by former council leader, Cllr Cammy Day, who raised the matter in August last year, calling the building project “a blight on the local historic environment”. He asked that Radisson Hotels be charged for the time that this work has taken and the inconvenience to residents and visitors alike.

Cllr Day said in August: “Whilst I welcome the investment in the city, we can’t just continue to allow developers to occupy the footpaths, active travel routes and roadways for as long as they choose. I know that officers are keen to have this policy put in place to allow them to have a stronger fist in their dealings with developers in the city.”

In support, Cllr Margaret Graham who represents the city centre ward, said: “Cllr Day mentioned George IV Bridge. What’s happened here is that the work is also round in Victoria Street. The entrance to the iconic Victoria Terrace is being significantly impeded by the developer. The setts in the road are absolutely mangled because the buses etc have to go around. As somebody who is sometimes in a car and sometimes on a bus at that junction the number of cyclists that I see putting their lives at risk trying to weave in and out is considerable. This is also a road safety issue which needs to be addressed.”

Transport and Environment Convener, Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, said: “This is a welcome development on the issue.

“This particular building is in the heart of our Old Town and I hope that in the near future these works can be completed.”

Ondine’s departure

The business at Ondine on the first floor of the building shrouded in scaffolding and plastic for several years closed on 31 December, and chef patron, Roy Brett, is actively looking for new city centre premises.

At the time the closure was announced in November, a statement explained that “After 15 very successful years in the current premises Roy has decided it is time to move. This is to ensure Ondine’s customers enjoy the superior dining experience they deserve. In recent years this has been hampered by the ongoing works to the façade of the building that is occupied in part by Ondine. With no end in sight to these works Roy has decided relocation to new premises is important for Ondine’s loyal customers.”

Roy said:“It is with mixed emotions that we share the news that after 15 years, Ondine will close its doors on George IV Bridge at the end of this year.

“In 2021, Ondine transformed the entire look and feel of the restaurant to emulate a ship at sea with a very clever window display. Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control, the restaurant’s exterior was completely covered in scaffolding, forcing Ondine to change its entire appearance.

“Our landlord has advised works will now be ongoing for much longer than previously anticipated. This being the case we have reached the point where we feel our amazing team and loyal customers deserve better.

“So, after 15 fantastic years, we have decided that our time here must come to an end, and our final service will be our Hogmanay Celebration on December 31st.”

Former Lothian Region offices

The G&V Hotel is situated on the site of the former Lothian Region offices demolished and replaced first by a Missoni Hotel which opened in 2009. The G&V name came from the location on the corner of George IV Bridge and Victoria Street.

The Missoni was sold on to Radisson who opened the G&V Hotel. When The Edinburgh Reporter spoke to then manager, Martin Scott, in 2016 he was looking ahead to massive refurbishments which he thought would take around a year. By December of 2016 interior changes had already been advanced with new interior designs by fashion designer, Judy R Clark and her artist sister, Christine, who gave some of the hotel suites a new look. The design duo Timorous Beasties also recreated a couple of suites with their signature wallpapers. The hotel lobby with its blue and purple lighting featured a welcoming long communal marble table. After the scaffolding went up the hotel did continue trading for some time before closing to customers and becoming a gated building site.

It is not yet clear what the works to the exterior of the hotel have entailed, or whether the hotel will reopen any time soon.

Radisson have been asked for comment.

Former G&V Hotel PHOTO © The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...