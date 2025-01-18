Neil Critchley thought his men did a professional job to come from behind and see off the challenge of Highland League pace-setters Brechin City at sold-out Glebe Park in the fourth round of the Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup.

Hearts’ head coach admitted to the club’s social media site that when the home side went 1-0 up through a superb strike from first-half substitute Scott Bright after 20 minutes he felt “here we go, that probably rocked us for a little spell”.

A moment of real quality from Yan Dhanda five minutes from the break levelled proceedings on a heavy and tight pitch and Hearts moved comfortably to a 4-1 victory.

Critchley added: “Second half, we took control of the game and, in the end, it was comfortable. We did the job. Obviously, we were expected to win the game, but we have won well, we have come from behind.

“It is not the first time we have done that this season while I have been here, and it shows a good mentality in the group.”

The head coach was also pleased that new signing, Belgian-born Elton Kabangu, netted twice and he added: “I am delighted for him. He has been such a positive person to be around since he has come to the club, great guy, humble, smiling every day, a really good teammate, first and foremost.

“He works ever so hard for the team and he has a lovely balance between speed and endurance, he can keep running and running for 90 minutes which makes it very difficult for defenders to mark him and hold him.

“The types of goals he scored were not a surprise. He is off the mark and that will do him the world of good.”

Costa Rica-born defender Gerald Taylor made a brief appearance for the Jambos at Glebe Park after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, and Critchley (pictured by Nigel Duncan) said: “He did well at the start of the season, particularly in the game with Rangers at home, and so he has had to work hard to get to this position.

“Again he is another positive person, happy, smiling and it was a nice moment for him to get back on the pitch. He has some opposition, but he’s forward thinking, he is aggressive in how he plays the game and he is a good athlete so I am delighted he is back and available again.”

