Two Hearts Academy graduates have signed long-term contracts with the club, a move head coach, Neil Critchley, described as “great news”.

James Wilson and Adam Forrester have broken through into the first team this season and striker Wilson has an agreement stretching until 2027 with potential extensions.

Defender Forrester has committed himself to the club until 2028.

Critchley told the Jambos official website: “They have both contributed massively to the first team in their debut seasons.

“With more important games to come, we’re confident that their attitude towards learning and their desire to improve means that they have a big future at the club.”

Wilson aged 18 made his debut for the Scotland national team recently and is the club’s youngest ever scorer in Europa. Forrester, aged 20, made his debut against Ross County in September and played his first game in Europe the following week in the 2-1 win against Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan.

PICTURE: Adam Forrester in training at Riccarton. Picture by Nigel Duncan

