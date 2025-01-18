Watson is a 14-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross with an infectious zest for life.

This sweet and loving dog is looking for a forever home where he can enjoy his golden years. Watson is great with older children (aged eight and over) making him an excellent family companion.

Despite his age, Watson remains lively and loves playing fetch with a ball and exploring new smells on his walks. He would thrive in a home with a garden where he can potter around and play with his new family. This dog prefers quiet walks in areas where he’s less likely to encounter off-lead dogs, and it would be best if he was the only pet in the home. He is a dog who adores being around his family.

Watson is the ultimate snuggle bug, happiest when cuddled up on the sofa or enjoying a cozy afternoon nap. He’s not used to travelling in the car, so his new owners will need to help him get more comfortable with car rides. Watson loves spending time with his family and would prefer to have someone at home most of the time to keep him company. He is housetrained and loves finding the coziest spot in the house to relax. Watson’s cheerful demeanour and loving nature are sure to bring joy to any home. Currently, he is enjoying the comforts of a foster home while waiting for his perfect match.

If you’re looking for a loving, gentle, and friendly companion to bring warmth and happiness to your home, Watson is the perfect choice. He’s ready to share his golden years with a family who will cherish and love him as much as he loves them.

www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/3457441

