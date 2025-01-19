Kieron Bowie made a welcome return to action after he came off the bench in the second half of Hibs Scottish Cup tie with Clydebank.

It was a significant milestone for Bowie – making his first appearance since early September after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on duty with Scotland U21s.

Bowie was introduced for the final half hour, helping Hibs secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Clydebank at Easter Road.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Bowie admitted he was delighted to be back after a difficult first six months at the Club.

“To get 30 minutes under my belt is a big milestone for me. At the moment it is all about getting the small little wins and ticking them off and gradually getting more minutes as we go along.

“Sometimes you can think these games will be easy, but we knew they would come out firing. Thankfully, we got that goal very early and from there we were able to see the game out with a 3-0 win.”

Bowie received another warm welcome from the home supporters inside Easter Road when he took to the field – a moment that didn’t go unnoticed by the 22-year-old.

“When I first signed, I hoped I made a little impact but now I am starting from square one again – so it is good that the fans were excited to see me back out there.

“When you are sat in the stands, all you can do is watch and wish you could make an impact.

“That is just life, you just have to deal with it – so now I am glad to be back out there on the pitch and making an impact!”

