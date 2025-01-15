Hibs striker Kathleen McGovern has been named the December 2024/25 ScottishPower Women’s Premier League Player of the Month.

The 22-year-old is the second Hibs player to pick up the award this season, with winger Abbie Ferguson collecting her first SWPL Player of the Month award back in August.

The well-deserved recognition comes after the number 10 scored three goals in two league appearances throughout December 2024.

This means that Hibs hold three prestigious awards with David Gray being named Manager of the Month and Nicky Cadden male Player of the Month for December 2024.

