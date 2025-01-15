Diving Into History: Glenogle Swim Centre hosts Great Lengths Exhibition

Focusing on one of the ten themes of Edinburgh 900 celebrations, ‘the City of Leisure’, the exhibition showcases the history of Edinburgh Leisure’s five Victorian pools and the Royal Commonwealth Pool, and the vital role Edinburgh Leisure has played in promoting active lifestyles for the past 26 years and generations before.

The free exhibition can be viewed on the mezzanine level next to the Café at Glenogle and includes a 2005 film by Sitar Rose and Karen Chambers, ‘Liquid Paradise’, which can be viewed by scanning the QR code and captures the unique atmosphere of the Victorian Warrender Swim Centre.

Kerry Teakle, Project Lead for Edinburgh 900 at Edinburgh Leisure said: “We’re delighted to relocate the exhibition to the historic Glenogle Baths, our stunning Victorian facility in the heart of Stockbridge, as it marks its 125th anniversary year. This move gives residents and visitors in this vibrant part of the city a chance to experience the exhibition in a truly special setting. We invite you to make an afternoon of it – enjoy a swim and refuel with a coffee and homemade treat at the fabulous Café at Glenogle while exploring the exhibition in this architectural gem.”

Edinburgh Leisure was awarded funding as part of the Edinburgh 900 celebrations, an initiative commemorating the city’s rich history.

Edinburgh 900 represents almost a millennium of shared history, and the full programme examines how Edinburgh came to be over centuries, from commerce to conflict and from faith to finance. The programme also celebrates Edinburgh in the present day and looks ahead to its future ambitions and aspirations.

Exhibition Details

Opening Times: 7am to 9pm / Exhibition on display until further notice

Location: Glenogle Swim Centre, Glenogle Road, Edinburgh EH3 5JB

Entry to the exhibition: Free

Further information about Glenogle: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/venues/glenogle-swim-centre

For more information visit the official Edinburgh 900 website, hosted by Forever Edinburgh, the Council’s destination and visitor attraction website.

Dive into history as Glenogle Swim Centre hosts ‘Your Health is for Life – Great Lengths’ exhibition.

Like this: Like Loading...