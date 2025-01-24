Sander Kartum put pen to paper on a two-year-plus deal from Norwegian side Brann and the 29-year-old declared: “The opportunity to play here was big.”

The Tynecastle team moved at the right time for the midfielder who was keen to play outside his native country, Norway.

And Kartum told Hearts TV: “I heard it was a big club with a lot of history. There are amazing fans too and I feel every club I have been to has been a new challenge.”

And Scottish football is known to the newcomer who played against St Mirren in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers in August last year.

Kartun said: “I like to be creative and score goals and I feel the important thing is to fight for the team and I am looking forward to getting my first playing minutes here.”

He joins Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, former St Johnstone defender, Jamie McCart, and Austrian central defender Michael Steinwender, and there could be more signings to come as Neil Critchley (pictured), the club’s head coach, looks to stamp his mark on the squad.

The Men in Maroon are on duty against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle on Saturday (15.00) in the William Hill Premiership and both clubs have won three of their last ten meetings with he Jambos scoring 11 goals against Killie’s ten.

And Rugby Park boss, Derek McInnes, has guided his men to two straight wins over the Jambos.

Furthermore, Killie have only lost one of their last ten Scottish Premiership games away to the Gorgie club.

The visitors are ninth in the 12-strong table with 25 points from 23 starts, and have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games. They have scored 25 goals and let in 37 for a goal difference of minus 12.

Hearts have scored 25 goals and let in 31 and have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five outings. Critchley’s men sit in second-bottom spot with 24 points from 23 starts.

