The organisers of the reunion of Fife Flyers’ 1985 British Championship winning team have announced that the 40th anniversary celebrations in May will include a live show, exhibition and sportsman’s lunch.

The show will take place on Friday, May 2 at the Rothes Hall, Glenrothes, with ticket details to be announced in the coming weeks.

There will also be a souvenir brochure available at £10 which tells the story of the team’s triumph at Wembley Arena and the season that led to that weekend.

It is being put together by members of the organising committee and will be published and available for the weekend of the celebrations. Anyone who wants to order a copy in advance can do so, and get their name listed in a page for patrons.

To become a patron contact the organising committee via the email address fifeflyershistorian@btinternet.com.

The organisers have been delighted by the initial response to news of the reunion of the Class of ‘85 with many old-time hockey fans keen to be involved at the live show and they are also appealing to any supporters with memorabilia from that era to consider loaning or donating to the exhibition which will be hosted at Kirkcaldy Galleries and will run from April 30 to June 8.

Alan Westwater, the club’s former programme editor, is leading the initiative. He said: “We’d love to hear from any fans who have items of interest. It could be anything from a strip to a puck or merchandising from Wembley in 1985. Anything loaned will be catalogued, displayed securely, and then returned afterwards.”

A sportsman’s lunch will take place at the Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, May 4 with further details to be announced soon.

PICTURE: The anniversary organising committee

