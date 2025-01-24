Fife Flyers have confirmed that Friday’s scheduled Elite League clash at Glasgow Clan has been postponed due to the red weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Clan said the decision has not been made lightly but the safety of fans, players and staff was their absolute priority.

A statement issued from the Braehead club added: “The red weather warning, which highlights risk to life and the potential for significant disruption, makes it unsafe for fans to travel to Braehead Arena.

“We know how much our supports were looking forward to this game but ensuring everyone’s safety must come first.”

The fixture will now be played on Friday, February 5 (7.30pm) and, as the game was the club’s annual Pride Night, this will also take place on that night.

Tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled game. Fans unable to attend should email tickets@:clanihc.com.

Fife are on duty against Cardiff Devils, the former long-term leaders of the league, on Saturday at Kirkcaldy (19.15).

PICTURE: Flashback to a previous clash between Fife and Glasgow. Courtesy of the Elite League

