The Scottish Greens have renewed their call for an Unexplained Wealth Order to be issued relating to Donald Trump’s investments in Scotland on the fourth anniversary of the riots at the US Capitol.

The party says it does not want Scotland to welcome President Trump if he visits this year, as he has promised to do. The co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie, said that Donald Trump tried to block the democratic process in the US four years ago.

Mr Harvie said: “Four years ago Donald Trump was inciting rioters to storm the Capitol and block the democratic process. In the time since, he has doubled down on right wing conspiracy theories and refused to show even the slightest shred of contrition or regret.

“The thought of four more years of a racist, climate-wrecking and misogynistic Donald Trump in the White House is one that should concern us all. He is a friend of despots, demagogues and dictators and a threat to migrant communities, LGBTQ+ people and reproductive rights.

“We cannot stand aside or condone the divisive and hateful politics that he represents.

“With the prospect of Donald Trump coming to Scotland for the opening of his golf course, it is crucial that our government takes a stand for human rights, equality and the other values that Trump has done so much to oppose.

“I urge the First Minister and his colleagues to turn down any meeting requests while he is here. Political relationships with other countries are important, but those relationships should be focused on those who share civilised values and respect for basic democratic norms.”

Mr Harvie added: “Trump’s investments here in Scotland have already been cited as part of a recent criminal case in New York, which is why we have consistently called for the Scottish Government to issue an Unexplained Wealth Order to investigate his dealings.”

Patrick Harvie MSP

