Fixture round 34 of the William Hill Premiership will take place on the weekend of April 26/27 and round 35 will be played on the weekend of May 3/4.

Premiership round 36 is scheduled for the weekend of May 10/11, with round 37 on the midweek of May 13/14.

The top-six fixtures will conclude on Saturday May 17, kick-off 12.30pm, with the bottom-six games being played on Sunday May 18, kick-off 3.00pm.

The top six in the William Hill Premiership could be confirmed this weekend but only if Heart of Midlothian defeat Dundee United at Tynecastle on Sunday and both Motherwell and St Mirren lose away to Kilmarnock and Dundee on Saturday, otherwise the split will be determined after the round 33 games next weekend.

In either scenario, the SPFL will look to publish the post-split fixtures as soon as possible, following discussions with Police Scotland and broadcast partners.

It was also confirmed today that the William Hill Premiership, Championship and League 1 play-offs will all get under way on Tuesday May 6.

BBC Scotland will have live coverage of the Premiership play-off quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the Premiership play-off final live on Sky Sports on Thursday May 22 (kick-off 8.00pm) and Monday May 26, kick-off 8.00pm.

If St Johnstone are involved in the Scottish Cup final and the William Hill Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday May 27 and Friday May 30.

Both legs of the William Hill Championship play-off final will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA on Wednesday May 14 and Saturday May 17, with the League 1 final also live on BBC ALBA on Tuesday May 13 and Friday May 16.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said: “We are set for a hugely exciting end to the season, with league titles, European places and the battle to avoid relegation all on the line before the eagerly-anticipated play-offs begin next month.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm the dates for the post-split fixtures, as well as the play-off schedule and broadcast selections, and are very much looking forward to all the football being played in the weeks ahead.”

WILLIAM HILL PREMIERSHIP PLAY-OFFS

Tuesday May 6

William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 1st leg

4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 9

William Hill Premiership play-off quarter-final, 2nd leg

3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday May 13

William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 1st leg

3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday May 16

William Hill Premiership play-off semi-final, 2nd leg

2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday May 22

William Hill Premiership play-off final, 1st leg

2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

Monday May 26

William Hill Premiership play-off final, 2nd leg

11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8.00pm

(Please note: In the event that St Johnstone are involved in the Scottish Cup final and the William Hill Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday May 27 and Friday May 30)



WILLIAM HILL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS

Tuesday May 6

William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 1st leg

4th in League 1 v 9th in Championship

3rd in League 1 v 2nd in League 1

Saturday May 10

William Hill Championship play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg

9th in Championship v 4th in League 1

2nd in League 1 v 3rd in League 1

Wednesday May 14

William Hill Championship play-off final, 1st leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 8.10pm

Saturday May 17

William Hill Championship play-off final, 2nd leg

Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 5.30pm



WILLIAM HILL LEAGUE 1 PLAY-OFFS

Tuesday May 6

William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 1st leg

4th in League 2 v 9th in League 1

3rd in League 2 v 2nd in League 2

Saturday May 10

William Hill League 1 play-off semi-finals, 2nd leg

9th in League 1 v 4th in League 2

2nd in League 2 v 3rd in League 2

Tuesday May 13

William Hill League 1 play-off final, 1st leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 16

William Hill League 1 play-off final, 2nd leg

Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Live on BBC ALBA, kick-off 7.30pm

