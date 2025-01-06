Tills & Company, the second-hand bookshop and café in Portobello is on the market for sale.

The business on Portobello High Street was refurbished in 2023, changing the former Salvation Army premises into a shop and café for book and coffee lovers. The shop’s quiet atmosphere, along with its selection of books and specialty coffee, has made it a go to destination.

The owners have decided to sell as the result of a change in their personal circumstance, marketing the Portobello shop as a going concern, so that they can concentrate on their original bookshop in Newington.

Kate McNamara, who co-founded Tills & Company with a friend in 2023 said: “Renovating and establishing Tills & Company has been a great pleasure.

“The community in Portobello is just so lovely, and I wish we could carry on our work there. We are now looking for a new owner who can take over the running of the business, and who is able to give Tills & Company the time and focus that the space deserves. We began this business with the desire to foster literary community spaces on our high streets. The response from Portobello has only made us more sure of this – Tills & Company has become such a hub for the locals. We hope that we can find someone who appreciates these values, and that the project continues to thrive.”

There are no plans to close the business, and the Tills team is hoping to find the right new owner who can continue running it.

The business is for sale as a going concern, and so comes fully equipped and running, with a turnover of more than £230,000 per year.

