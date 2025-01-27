Grant Scott was delighted with Hibs Women’s 3-1 victory over Glasgow City at Meadowbank yesterday, a result which extends their unbeaten league run to 11 games,

The result sees Hibs go within two points of the defeated league leaders.

Kathleen McGovern scored twice with headers with another header from Eilidh Adams sandwiched in between.

All three goals came from Ciara Grant dead balls.

.

Credit: Ian Jacobs .

Credit: Ian Jacobs

Credit: Ian Jacobs

Credit: Ian Jacobs

Credit: Ian Jacobs

“Delighted with the performance today. We didn’t have a lot of chances, but took the ones that came really well, competently,” Scott told Hibs TV. “They were well finished from our two strikers who are in-form.

“Honestly, as daft as it sounds, it’s just another three points. We are game-by-game. Our objective was three points today, and we would have been disappointed with anything else based on that performance.

“A tight game, not an awful lot in it. The set-plays were critical.”

Brenna Lovera’s first half strike was the first goal Hibs have conceded in the league since November – ending a streak of five consecutive clean sheets.

And while full of kind words for both the attackers and midfielders, who performed admirably throughout the full 90, Scott was keen to ensure his robust defensive unit were given the credit they duly deserved.

“It’s easy when you talk about the girls up front, they do the glamorous bit of putting the ball in the net. But I’ve got to praise the back line. We’ve been fairly consistent in that area this season.

“Linzi Taylor dropping into the backline, for Poppy Lawson in her absence, has done really well. Shiv has been present every game.

“Credit to Noa as well, in her first season as a pro she has had to bide her time. She has stiff challenge from Erin. Today, she looked assured and her positioning was good.

“It’s a team performance, a full squad performance. I’m delighted with the full team, I’m full of praise for them all.”

Like this: Like Loading...