Pilmeny Development Project (PDP) is holding a campaign meeting to discuss the impact of Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) cuts on vulnerable older people in Leith.

The charity is facing devastating cuts to funding which they say will mean closure of their project services to socially isolated older people in Leith Walk, Leith Wards and the NE Edinburgh locality.

The campaign against the cuts meeting is on Wednesday and will give everyone an opportunity to hear the voices of local older people, carers and those who work with them, about the devastating impact this will have on their financial situation. The discussion will focus on actions needed to protect local older folk and launch the campaign, including a petition.

PDP has worked closely for more than 45 years with a wide range of statutory and voluntary services to provide a range of invaluable preventative and early intervention services and activities. These all enable vulnerable older people to stay in their own homes for as long as possible, and so reduce the pressures on the statutory services which the council must provide.

Phil Attridge, PDP Chairperson, said: “Our main goal is to protect vulnerable local older people and stop the loss of their much needed services in this area. We want to inform local folk about the impact of the 100% loss of funding at the meeting and seek their support to fight the cuts -which will include signing our petition, participating in our social media campaign and contacting their local councillors.”

Manager of PDP, Anne Munro, said: “This will be a unique opportunity to hear from local older people who are most directly affected by these extremely short-sighted decisions to cut all funding. We hope the Council and EIJB will listen to us and try to help us find solutions in these challenging times for all”

Wednesday 29 January from 1.30pm – 3pm at PDP Youth Centre 44 Buchanan Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 8RF.

