Timeball and Nelson Monument to temporarily close

Nelson Monument, one of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, is set to temporarily close for the final phase of essential refurbishment works and the reinstallation of its historic Timeball and mast.

The refurbishment will include inspection and restoration to the monument’s external walls and windows, the installation of some new internal lighting, as well as the reinstallation of the Timeball mechanism to full working order.

Museum items have been safely secured in preparation for the closure. Visitors will be unable to access the monument from Monday 27 January 2025, with the scheduled reopening expected in July 2025.

Eat Out Edinburgh is back

The city centre campaign to boost sales at restaurants and bars, Eat Out Edinburgh returns to the city this March.

Diners should expect a month of deals, discounts and events to put in the diary at the capital’s best establishments.

Following the successful campaign last year, with month long celebrations, Eat Out Edinburgh 2025 will once again bring family, friends and colleagues together to support Edinburgh’s hospitality sector with more than 50 venues expected to be involved this year.

Today at Holyrood

Today at Holyrood there is a packed agenda as ever with several committees meeting as well as business in the Chamber.

9:15am Health, Social Care and Sport Committee 3rd Meeting, 2025 (Session 6)

9:15am Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee 4th Meeting, 2025 (Session 6)

9:30am Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee 3rd Meeting, 2025 (Session 6)

9:30am Finance and Public Administration Committee 4th Meeting, 2025 (Session 6)

9:30am Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee 3rd Meeting, 2025 (Session 6)

10am Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee 4th Meeting, 2025 (Session 6)

2pm in The Chamber

Time for Reflection: Mirrin Kirkpatrick and Sarah-Jane McKeown, Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors

Scottish Government Debate: Investing in Public Services Through the Scottish Budget

5pm Decision Time

Members’ Business — S6M-16143 Clare Adamson: Brexit Harm to Scotland, Five Years Since the UK Left the EU.

This motion reads: “That the Parliament notes that January 2025 marks five years since the UK left the EU; recognises that people in Scotland voted to remain within the EU and that there was a majority vote for remain in every one of Scotland’s local authority areas, and considers that, despite this, Scotland was removed from the EU against the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland; believes that Brexit has caused, and continues to cause, substantial harm to the Scottish and UK economies; acknowledges reports that there is an estimated loss of £2.3 billion every year in public revenues for Scotland as a result of Brexit; notes with concern that the Office for Budget Responsibility has reportedly estimated that Brexit will reduce the overall trade intensity of the UK economy by 15% in the long term; understands that a recent study from the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics found that goods exports from the UK dropped by £27 billion in 2022 alone as a result of Brexit; further understands that the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply revealed problems with supply chains and trade routes, exacerbated by Brexit, which could see imports cost between 5% and 20% more, fuelling a new cost of living crisis; considers that Brexit continues to pose significant barriers to people coming to live and work in Scotland, including in vital public services; believes that Brexit is impacting young people’s right to live, work and study in 27 European nations, and denying future generations a wealth of economic, social and cultural opportunities, and notes the belief that Scotland should rejoin the EU to rebuild strong ties with fellow Europeans and to ensure that businesses, students and workers in Scotland, including in the Motherwell and Wishaw constituency, can benefit from access to the world’s largest single market and the rich cultural, social and economic benefits that membership of the EU brings.”

Cargo Bike Movement

The Cargo Bike Movement had to cancel its plans to hold a session on Bruntsfield Links last Friday. The session when anyone can Give it a Go will be held this Friday instead.

Lantern Parade in Portobello

You are too late to take part in the lantern making workshop which took place this weekend but you can still take part in the lantern parade next Saturday which will leave the intersection of Northfield Broadway and Mountcastle Drive at 5.30pm.

Just bring your own lantern or fairy lights. The idea of the parade is to shine a light on the dark cut through at Fishwives Causeway which is an off road alternative for pedestrians and cyclists to get to Portobello.

