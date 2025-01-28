Police are seeking the help of the public to trace a 60-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh.

Guy Bargery was last seen around 9.15am on Monday, 27 January, 2025, in the Dundas Street area of the city.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair.

When last seen, Guy was wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers. He may be driving his grey Volvo XC60 with registration SK13 VPZ, and travelled to the Fife area.

Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

“We urge anyone who has seen Guy, his car, or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3443 of 27 January

