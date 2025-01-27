The city centre campaign to boost sales at restaurants and bars, Eat Out Edinburgh returns to the city this March.

Diners should expect a month of deals, discounts and events to put in the diary at the capital’s best establishments.

Following the successful campaign last year, with month long celebrations, Eat Out Edinburgh 2025 will once again bring family, friends and colleagues together to support Edinburgh’s hospitality sector with more than 50 venues expected to be involved this year.

Founded in 2022 by Essential Edinburgh, the city’s dedicated Business Improvement District (BID), Eat Out Edinburgh offers everyone the chance to sample new cuisines and take advantage of discounts and curated offers. The aim is to attract more people to come into the city centre. In 2024 the helped to boost Edinburgh’s hospitality sales by 9.2% for the month of March.

Once again, the campaign highlights restaurants, cafés, and bars from Princes Street to George Street, from Charlotte Square to St James Quarter who will take part. The list includes established restaurants such as Chaophraya, Lady Libertine, BABA, and Bonnie & Wild returning for another year. And there are new additions such as Dishoom, Manahatta, SUSHISAMBA, The Dome and Roxy Lanes.

Any other businesses within the BID area are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, whether they participated in 2024 or would like to be a part of the 2025 campaign for the first time.

A full list of participating Edinburgh venues and offers will be available to browse on Eat Out Edinburgh’s website soon. There will be special tasting menus, events and exclusive offers for city centre workers and residents. Diners are encouraged to sign up for regular updates on participating venues and the best deals available at www.eatoutedinburgh.com

With support from Scotland Food & Drink, this year’s campaign highlights Scotland’s fresh, seasonal produce on the menus created by each restaurant.

Lothian Buses is the major transport partner with special deals for Lothian Bus employees, and promotion for the event will be shown on bus screens in the city.

Emily Campbell Johnston, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications, Essential Edinburgh, said: “2024’s Eat Out Edinburgh event was a huge success, particularly as our first month-long campaign, with a fantastic turn out filling tables throughout the city centre so well, and a staggering 18,700 bookings made throughout the month of March.

“With some of Edinburgh’s most exciting new restaurants opening in the BID, we anticipate an even wider range of venues taking part this year, with menus and offers to suit any occasion – giving locals, city centre workers and visitors from further afield a reason to get out, have fun and support the local hospitality industry.”

www.eatoutedinburgh.com

