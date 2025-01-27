Further refurbishment work at the Nelson Monument will lead to its temporary closure.

The final phase of renovating the monument will include inspecting the external walls and windows, installing new internal lighting and also reinstalling the timeball.

All of the historical items in the monument are now safely secured and visitors can no longer access museum from today. It is expected that the monument will reopen in July 2025.

Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “We are excited to embark on this next stage of the important refurbishment of the Nelson Monument, ensuring that both the iconic structure and its fascinating history continue to be celebrated for generations to come. The restoration and reinstallation of the Timeball and the enhancements to the monument will provide visitors with an even richer experience, connecting them to the legacy of Charles Piazzi Smyth and the monumental role this site has played in both Edinburgh’s heritage and the history of navigation.”

Astronomer Royal for Scotland, Charles Piazzi Smyth, added the TImeball in 1853. It was essential for ships in the Port of Leith helping them to adjust their clocks for accurate navigation. It used to be released at 1pm at the same time as the One O’Clock Gun provided an audible reminder of the time.

Later this year the 220th anniversary of Nelson’s victory at Trafalgar will be celebrated.

The Nelson Monument is one of the two highest revenue sources which the council has along with the Scott Monument. Between April and July 2024 the Nelson Monument raised almost £60,000.

2/5/2024 Nelson Monument at Calton Hill Edinburgh gets a makeover. 2/5/2024 Nelson Monument at Calton Hill Edinburgh gets a makeover.

2/5/2024 Nelson Monument at Calton Hill Edinburgh gets a makeover.

Like this: Like Loading...