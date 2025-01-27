Roads in a small Edinburgh community were not ‘sufficiently cleared’ during a recent cold snap leaving them inaccessible and unsafe, it is being claimed.

Edinburgh City Council’s transport convenor Councillor Stephen Jenkinson is calling for winter plans for Balerno to be reviewed after concerns about the state of some streets.

In a motion due to go before the transport and environment committee this week, Councillor Jenkinson says the local community had raised issues after secondary routes were not cleared properly during recent wintry weather.

He says a number of roads were not ‘sufficiently cleared’ causing “significant accessibility and road safety issues”.

The transport convenor, whose Pentland Hills ward includes Balerno, is calling on officers to hold talks with the community to ensure it is not left struggling in the future.

In his motion he says: “Whilst Balerno has a number of Priority 1 roads and pavements scheduled for clearance many of the Priority 2 and 3 routes weren’t sufficiently cleared of snow and ice causing significant accessibility and road safety issues.”

He asks councillors to back his request for officers to meet with local ward councillors and Balerno Community Council to “review the current winter readiness schedule for Balerno and to consider future enhancements.”

The motion will be discussed at the transport committee meeting on Thursday.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

