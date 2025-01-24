Boroughmuir Banshees girls’ rugby has had a fantastic start to 2025 with the Commsworld-backed under-16s and under-18s winning respective cup finals to secure first-ever silverware.

The combined Boroughmuir/Lasswade winners who beat Kelso/Borders in the final

A combined Lasswade-Boroughmuir under-16 team became National Quaich champions, swiftly followed by a combined inder 18s Currie-Boroughmuir side winning the National Bowl.

Both finals were keenly contested at Peffermill with the Quaich secured thanks to a pulsating 42-35 victory over Kelso/Borders and the Bowl achieved with a 51-28 win against Glenrothes.

Following the landmark achievement seven Boroughmuir Banshees have been selected for East of Scotland representative teams after some 10 girls were put forward for selections.

Two of those selected are under 18s and five are under 16s. This compares with three and one selections, respectively, last year.

At under-18 level the three Banshees who were not selected were unfortunately injured, so not able to take part in the trials suggesting further strength and depth in the club for the future.

The combined Boroughmuir/Curie under-18’s who defeated Glenrothes in the Bowl final.

Gillian Nimmo, Boroughmuir’s Director of Girls’ and Women’s Rugby said: “The growth in the number of girls playing rugby at Boroughmuir has increased hugely in the last year.

“Getting more competitive games for the Banshees in the National Quaich Bowl competitions teaming up with Currie and Lasswade has been so important for us. This SRU-led initiative has

successfully created a strong and competitive environment for girls rugby to keep growing in Scotland, and we at Boroughmuir are delighted to have won these competitions at our first appearance.

“Boroughmuir’s ultimate goal is to have a senior women’s team, and investing in the girls game is at the heart of our strategy to achieve this.”

Stevie Douglas, President of Boroughmuir RFC said: “Everyone at Boroughmuir is delighted to see our girls’ quality rugby recognised with East regional selections and the final successes. This

shows the hard work at grassroots level to grow the game among girls in the city, and is a great reflection on Gillian and the high-quality coaching team we have who are driving girls rugby forward at Boroughmuir.

“For Boroughmuir to deliver this growth, we are reliant on key sponsors like Commsworld, and their dedicated support over the last decade in building up the Academy and delivering our long-term mission to provide access to rugby right across our community.

“Last year Commsworld committed to a new two-year sponsorship deal including dedicated financial support to the Banshees. This resource has allowed Boroughmuir to offer free membership for new Banshees, helping us to significantly grow our player base, and we really value this partnership.”

Denise McDonnell, Commsworld HR Director, added: “Commsworld is delighted to see that the Boroughmuir Banshees are thriving, and congratulate all the players.

“Youth rugby has been hugely important to us since we were a founding sponsor in 2017 of Boroughmuir’s youth academy.”

