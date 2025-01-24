An exhibition opening at the University of Edinburgh’s Main Library on Friday 24 January is the first of its kind to explore environmental issues through the University’s art collection.

The exhibition includes more than 30 historic and contemporary works, across a range of media including painting, video, drawing, printed works and textiles. The art is inspired by climate activism, colonial legacies and environmental research.

The exhibition includes works by a range of world-renowned artists such as Ian Hamilton Finlay, Joan Eardley, Hew Locke and Alberta Whittle, alongside a number of contemporary artists who are graduates of Edinburgh College of Art (ECA), including Katie Paterson, Daisy Lafarge and Ruth Ewan.

The next generation of leading artists are championed through works from recent ECA graduates including Clarissa Gurd, Ffion Williams and Valentina Lobos Muñoz.

Exhibition curator Olivia Laumenech said: “Taking inspiration from the meaning of ‘rooting’ – to grow, begin, or connect – our exhibition invites visitors to consider the entwined stories of art, history and nature across time and different artforms. We are really excited to been able to showcase art works from the collection in this unique way and look forward to the conversations we hope it sparks with visitors around some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.”

The exhibition is open at the University of Edinburgh Main Library on George Square, and will run until the middle of November, forms part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Pictured: Exhibition curator Olivia Laumenech

Pictured: Beth ydy ti’r Experience am Protest by Ffion Williams

Pictured: Caddisfly Larvae by Clarissa Gurd

Pictured: Speculative Flag by Valentina Lobos Muñoz

