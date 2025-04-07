Edinburgh Northern rugby club won the Arnold Clark East District Reserve League Division Two after a shoot-out against Caledonian Thebans RFC.

The victorious Edinburgh Northern 2nd XV

With both teams level on points at the top of the league before the game, it was a real winner takes all scenario. The lead changed hands on multiple occasions with Northern eventually prevailing 27-26 at Barnton.

Still ahead for the Northern Club is their annual seven-a-side tournament at Inverleith Park on Saturday, 19 April.

