A series of paintings that feature in a new book on wellbeing are on show at a public exhibition at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

Mindful Walks in West Edinburgh is written and designed by freelance graphic designer and illustrator, Julia Murden, who guides readers around several of her favourite dog-walking routes. Some are in the Georgian New Town and others in the semi-rural, parks and coastal parts of the city.

The exhibition is organised by Tonic Arts, NHS Lothians’ award-winning Arts in Health and Wellbeing Programme and is open to the public in Tonic Arts Gallery in the Anne Ferguson Building. It comprises 14 paintings, two sets of line drawings and six pages from Julia’s sketchbook, as well as a slide show.

The illustrations are imaginative interpretations of each walk and are tied to the theme of mindfulness and being aware of the sounds and sights along each route.

Julia worked for many years as a graphic designer in studios in the Midlands, Yorkshire and northeast England before moving to Scotland in the 1990s, taking up a role in the Medical Illustration Unit at Glasgow University and later as a lecturer in design and media at James Watt College in Ayrshire.

She moved to Edinburgh in 2011, working with a firm of architects, and is now semi-retired, spending two days a week in a GP’s surgery and devoting her other time to art, walking and her family.

“The idea for the book and illustrations came from a desire to combine my regular walks with a love of art,” said Julia.

“I am convinced that walking is good for your health, but more so if you do it mindfully.”

If you are interested in purchasing a copy of Mindful Walks in West Edinburgh email: loth.arts@nhs.scot

Julia Murden with a copy of Mindful Walks in West Edinburgh PHOTO DB Media Services

