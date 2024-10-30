A newborn deer at Edinburgh Zoo is a member of the endangered Visayan spotted deer species.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo is celebrating the birth, and keepers at the wildlife conservation charity say the tiny youngster, born to parents Lyra and Pablo, is doing well and will be named soon.

Native to the Philippines, RZSS say it is estimated that as few as 700 Visayan spotted deer remain in the wild. The species has already become regionally extinct on several islands in the Philippines due to intensive hunting and deforestation. The deer can now be found only on the islands of Panay and Negros.

RZSS encourage members of the public to adopt the new arrival at rzss.org.uk/support/adopt

