Begin planning your New Year time entertainment here. Scottish Fiddle Orchestra are performing at Usher Hall on 30 December 2024 in a concert filled with traditional and modern music.

Conductor Blair Parham will lead the orchestra with mezzo-soprano Colette Ruddy andtenor Christopher Haggerty. Robert Love will be compere for the evening concert and the Haddington Pipe Band will also make an appearance.

Bob Diament, Chairman of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, said: “We can’t wait to perform in Edinburgh once again. The Usher Hall is a fantastic venue and the welcome we receive in the city is second to none. We’re honoured to be joined by the incredible Colette Ruddy and young Tenor, Christopher Haggerty. The fantastic Haddington Pipe Band, whose rousing performances never fail to delight, will also join us. We hope to see people of all ages join us for what is sure to be a fantastic evening of live music.”

Scottish Fiddle Orchestra is a self-supporting charity run by volunteers and has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades since their first performance in Aberdeen. The orchestra also contributes to other music related charities, pipe bands, medical charities and the RNLI by donating any surplus funds to them.

The SFO’s Usher Hall performance starts at 7.30pm on Monday 30 December 2024. Tickets are priced between £7.50 – £28 (plus booking fee) and are on sale now here.

Members of Scottish Fiddle Orchestra photographed outside The Usher Hall in Edinburgh Scotland, Right to left Blair Parham (conductor), Catriona McLean (fiddle), Jamie Mason double bass), Bob Diament (fiddle) and Christine Anderson (fiddle)





