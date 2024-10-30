Lothian entered two teams in the Scottish Schools Senior Inter-Area Badminton Team event at Penicuik.
The Lothian A team were triumphant, beating Glasgow & North Strathclyde 7-4 in the final match, to regain the trophy they lost very narrowly last year.
Lothian A: Lucy Degg (North Berwick HS), Emma Joshua (Mary Erskine), Tushara Senthilrajaram (Linlithgow Academy), Poppy Shell (Boroughmuir HS); David Campbell (Dunbar GS), Ben Ross (James Gillespie’s HS), Tushar Senthilrajaram (Linlithgow Academy), Blair Whitson (Firrhill HS). Manager – Irene Blair.
The Lothian B team also performed exceptionally well, taking two rubbers off the Glasgow team and edging out Lanark 6-5 to take third place.
Lothian B – Amy Hunter (Craigmount HS), Emily Jobson (James Gillespie’s HS), Sophie Walker (Penicuik HS), Maggie Wang (George Heriot’s); Jacob Glass (Ross HS), Alex Lin (George Heriot’s), Josh Ryan (Beeslack HS), Dylan Walker (Penicuik HS).
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com