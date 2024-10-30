Lothian entered two teams in the Scottish Schools Senior Inter-Area Badminton Team event at Penicuik.

The Lothian A team were triumphant, beating Glasgow & North Strathclyde 7-4 in the final match, to regain the trophy they lost very narrowly last year.

Lothian A: Lucy Degg (North Berwick HS), Emma Joshua (Mary Erskine), Tushara Senthilrajaram (Linlithgow Academy), Poppy Shell (Boroughmuir HS); David Campbell (Dunbar GS), Ben Ross (James Gillespie’s HS), Tushar Senthilrajaram (Linlithgow Academy), Blair Whitson (Firrhill HS). Manager – Irene Blair.

The Lothian B team also performed exceptionally well, taking two rubbers off the Glasgow team and edging out Lanark 6-5 to take third place.

Lothian B – Amy Hunter (Craigmount HS), Emily Jobson (James Gillespie’s HS), Sophie Walker (Penicuik HS), Maggie Wang (George Heriot’s); Jacob Glass (Ross HS), Alex Lin (George Heriot’s), Josh Ryan (Beeslack HS), Dylan Walker (Penicuik HS).

The successful Lothian A schools badminton team

