A conference was held last week as part of The Scottish International Storytelling Festival to mark the twenty years since the capital was created the first UNESCO City of Literature.

As part of that gathering of 60 representatives from other Cities of Literature, 36 visiting cities donated books to the Edinburgh Children’s Library, all different and all written in the original language of each city. It is traditional for visiting cities to donate books to their host city.

Keira Brown, Communications and Community Manager for Edinburgh City of Literature Trust, said: “It’s a wonderful initiative that the Cities of Literature decide to donate picture books from their city, showcasing the range of talent from this global network, giving back to Edinburgh for welcoming these delegates to the city for the week, such a beautiful idea reflecting the international connection that is so beneficial for the sector here in Edinburgh.”

Nottingham’s City of Literature Director and UNESCO Cities of Literature Chair, Hannah Trevarthen, said: “It’s a fantastic tradition, donating children’s books to the city hosting the meeting every year, and one we hope will long continue. A thank-you so to speak for all of the hard work that goes into hosting the Cities of Literature delegates.’We hope that the children of Edinburgh will be inspired by the books from other Cities of Literature from around the world.”

Culture and Communities Convener, Cllr Val Walker, said: “Donating children’s books is a wonderful tradition within the UNESCO Cities of Literature Network. Through our ongoing partnership we are thrilled to see this meaningful gesture from such a diverse network of cities. As the founding city of this international cohort of UNESCO Cities of Literature, we take immense pride in celebrating our 20th anniversary, and I truly hope this wonderful tradition continues for many years to come.”

Edinburgh City of Literature Trust birthday also contributes to the on-going Edinburgh 900 celebrations; marking the 900 year anniversary of Edinburgh – a city-wide celebration of Edinburgh’s history, culture and future.

The concept of a City of Literature was devised in Edinburgh by the Trust’s founding members Jenny Brown OBE, Catherine Lockerbie, James Boyle and Lorraine Fannin, trailblazing the way – there are now 53 UNESCO Cities of Literature across the world.

PHOTO Neil Hanna

