Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS), the Fife-based specialist flooring contractor, has laid the foundations for major growth after taking delivery of its second Putzmeister Transmix truck.

The enormous German-manufactured 44-tonne vehicle, pictured on site in Edinburgh, is specially designed for pouring thermal lightweight aggregate (TLA), a non-combustible insulation alternative that can be used for floors, roofs and voids, and will serve an expanding UK-wide client base from the firm’s headquarters in Rosyth.

With a capacity to pour up to 100 cubic metres of gap-free, flowing insulation a day, the £300,000 investment enhances ATS’ reputation as the leading supplier of TLA in Scotland while underlining its commitment to sustainability.

Formed in 2014, ATS is a licenced installer for world-leading brands such as Flowcrete, Vebro, energystore, Cemfloor by McGraths, Mapei and Sherwin Williams and operates as a standalone company within the energystore group following its acquisition by the Northern Ireland-based firm in June.

The company now runs the only two trucks of their kind in Scotland, the first one purchased in 2022 now used mainly for the delivery of Cemfloor and thin section levelling screeds.

Last year the firm became Scotland’s first Kiwa UK-approved installer of energystore TLA and the new Transmix will undergo regular inspections by a Kiwa representative to ensure standards are maintained.

“Having the two vehicles releases the pressure on running multiple projects and the new truck will help us service our growing network of Tier 1 contractors,” said Jason Lister, managing director of ATS.

“The Transmix trucks offer the most controlled and economical method of delivering TLA and we have the only two in Scotland. It is a significant investment and one which reflects the growing demand for gap-free non-thermal bridging flooring solution.

“We can schedule large-scale pours of insulation and screed at times that suit the projects and demands of the site. They are completed quickly with better quality control, which is another big plus.

“We remain committed to innovation and sustainability and the trucks keep waste to a minimum as they allow us to mix to order on project sites without the need for delivery by multiple trucks.

“Our capacity for making flowing screeds has increased significantly and we are now in the ideal place for the growth that we are expecting as we move towards the new year.”

Like this: Like Loading...