The traditional season-opener of the Scottish amateur golf calendar, the Craigmillar Park Open, takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

A full field of 79 players will be playing, cut to 40 after the two Saturday rounds.

Generously sponsored by Golf Finance, the 72 hole event has a long and prestigious history.

Sir Nick Faldo won in 1976 and turned professional shortly afterwards. The last time the event finished in a tie was 2015 when Ewen Ferguson prevailed over Connor Syme in the play off. Both are now among Scotland’s best professional golfers.

The event counts towards the Scottish Golf Order of Merit and carries World Golf ranking points. Prizes for the top ten scorers begin at £500 in Scottish Golf vouchers for the winner.



Entry is free.

