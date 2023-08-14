Hibernian Women have confirmed the acquisition of American forward Jorian Baucom from Portuguese side Damaiense on a one year-deal and the 26-year-old becomes the club’s eighth summer signing.

Baucom (pictured) has played for various teams across Europe and made her Champions League debut in 2019 for AC Sparta Prague. She previously played for the USA at various youth camps from under-15 to under-20 level.



She said: “After speaking to (manager) Grant (Scott) and the rest of the staff, they have really big ambitions for the club and it’s something I enjoyed hearing and wanted to be a part of.”



Scott said: “Jorian has been with us now for over a week and has had the chance to settle in. I am really excited to see how she adapts to the Scottish game because we know she has the attributes to be very successful here.”



Chris Gaunt, the club’s general manager said: “Jorian has scored goals at a high level everywhere she’s gone so we are excited to have her here.”

