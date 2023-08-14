Edinburgh born semi-professional wrestler Sean Fairbairn, known for the past seven years as “Mercer” after previous incarnations as Andy Rollins and Rawlins, will enter retirement after Friday’s “Summer Madness” Show at the Lochgelly Centre on Friday (6pm).

A 20-year ring career, which has yielded world titles, will come to an end against one of Sean’s former trainees, George Hatcher.

After enrolling at West Lothian College to study an HND in Health, Fitness and Exercise, Sean met and was recruited by a pro wrestling promoter from the Scottish School of Wrestling. He then spent

2006-2011 training and working there before assisting the inception of a new promotion called Reckless Intent Wrestling which he remained with until his initial retirement in 2016.

He was then tempted out of retirement in 2021, however this was short lived.

Now Sean is on his final round of his pro wrestling career with the new promotion – Scotia Pro Wrestling.

Sean has trained, travelled, and wrestled all over the UK and has shared the ring with such names as Big Damo FKA Killian Dain, Marty Jones (WOS), Johnny Saint (WOS), Ricky the Dragon Steamboat (WWE & WCW) and Joe Hendry (TNA & ROH).

A spokesperson added: “We will crown our first ever SPW Heavyweight champion in a Fatal 4 Way featuring Lucha DS, Sam Rykers, Scotty Riccio and Frank Cross.

The women’s division will kick off as Angel Haze makes her debut against KT Mills bringing their rivalry to the next level.”

The “Summer Madness” event is a follow up to a sold-out attraction last month also at the Lochgelly venue.

For ticket information see https://www.ringsideworld.co.uk/…/scotia-pro-wrestling…

