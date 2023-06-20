Hibernian Women have signed Ellis Notley on a new two-year deal.

Ellis joined the club when she was 13 and has since worked her way up through the youth ranks before making her debut for the first team in 2016.

Since then, Ellis has become a regular and has now made more than 150 appearances for the side.

A versatile player capable of playing in both the midfield and defence, Ellis has played in a variety of roles across her career at Hibs Women at a high level. Her excellent work rate and commitment have ensured that she is available and can be relied on week in and week out.

In recent seasons Ellis has taken on more responsibility at the club and has captained the side on several occasions.

Ellis said: “I’m delighted to be here and sign a new contract and can’t wait to get the new season started.

“Every player wants to play consistently and that’s no different for me. I want to make sure I’m in that starting eleven and progress myself physically along with helping the younger players within the squad.”

Grant Scott also commented on the new deal, saying: “Ellis is a terrific player, and I am delighted she has extended her contract at the club.

“She is an extremely versatile player who not only brings a great deal of quality to the side but is also very reliable.

“In recent years she has also shown her leadership qualities by captaining the side on countless occasions.”

