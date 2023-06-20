A new Ageing Well Bike Course will begin next month.

For those older people looking to get back on their bikes, Ageing Well, will be starting a new 11-week cycling course on Monday, 10 July, when participants can develop those dormant skills in a relaxed and social atmosphere with like-minded companions.

The level 1 course, based on Cycling Scotland’s Bikeability material, will get participants comfortable again on a bike, developing skills, at a pace that suits them, on the 400m track at Saughton Sports Centre, a traffic free environment on which to learn to cycle. The course will begin on Monday, 10 July at 10am-12noon and run until 18 September 2023.

This is NOT a beginners’ course teaching people to cycle but is aimed at older adults who have not cycled for some years and who want to gain confidence and start cycling again. They will learn skills such as stopping safely, indicating correctly, and mastering the gears. Bikes and helmets will be supplied but participants can also bring their own. The cost is £3 per week.

Cat Wilson, Edinburgh Leisure’s Project Officer for Older Adults explained: “Cycling is a great way to keep fit, active and mobile and enjoy the outdoors and countryside on the amazing network of dedicated cycle paths in the Edinburgh area.

“Perhaps you’d like to join grandchildren on family rides or just to meet some new people? And don’t worry if you haven’t been on a bike for ages or don’t currently own one, we even provide bikes, helmets, and Hi-Viz vests, so all you need to bring is yourself! The courses are led by experienced, fully trained volunteers who are passionate about cycling and supporting those who would like to get back in the saddle.”

A level 2 Course will commence directly after Level 1 on Monday 25 September 2023 with 4 weeks from Ainslie Park and 4 weeks from Meggetland. This course will further explore the cycle paths of Edinburgh using the skills participants have learnt from Level 1.

For more information and to book a place on the cycle course, contact a member of Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities team on: Tel: 0131 458 2260 / Email: active@edinburghleisure.co.uk

The Ageing Well project promotes healthy lifestyles for older adults (typically 50+) in Edinburgh. The project is a partnership with NHS Lothian, Edinburgh Leisure and Pilmeny Development Project and is part of the UK Ageing Well network, which aims to increase the expectation of good health in later life.

