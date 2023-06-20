Sarah Burns (15) from Edinburgh is visiting New Zealand as part of a group of 13 young people who are part of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteer programme.
The whole group will take part in an International Leadership and Development Course run by Blue Light New Zealand from 28 July to 12 August 2023.
Inspector Norman Towler said: “The visit to New Zealand by Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing work done by all our PSYV groups in their communities. The 13 volunteers represent their groups and communities, and are drawn from all of our Local Policing Divisions nationally. This will provide them the opportunity to engage with other young people from New Zealand, Australia, and the USA on an international level as they work to make our communities safer.
“The dedication of these young people, who represent all of our volunteers, to work with each other and Police Scotland is inspiring. They are committed to developing new ideas on improving community wellbeing, and they are already leaders in their local PSYV groups.
“Throughout their two weeks there, the volunteers will participate in an International Leadership and Development course run by Blue Light New Zealand. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for them to learn, grow, and continue to be role models to others.”
Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers initiative provides Scotland’s young people the opportunity to contribute to their communities while developing as individuals.
“It gives them an insight into policing in Scotland while engaging in volunteering experiences that positively impacts their communities.
“The PSYV works closely with partners to ensure a rounded approach is taken to community work and strengthen the positive influence of volunteers.
“If you want to become a Police Scotland Youth Volunteer, you can find out more and apply on the Police Scotland website.”
Bonnie & Wild – collaboration is the name of the game
Small food and drink businesses and start ups are popping up at Bonnie & Wild in a series of collaborations with the Food Hall. This weekend the Sri Lankan street food kitchen team Kochchi will become Okanda. The new Okanda kitchen concept is the creation of Suki Jayaratne and Shehan Fernando who have won awards…
Continue Reading Bonnie & Wild – collaboration is the name of the game
Notley signs new deal with Hibs
Hibernian Women have signed Ellis Notley on a new two-year deal. Ellis joined the club when she was 13 and has since worked her way up through the youth ranks before making her debut for the first team in 2016. Since then, Ellis has become a regular and has now made more than 150 appearances…
Edinburgh Leisure want to help older people get on their bikes
A new Ageing Well Bike Course will begin next month. For those older people looking to get back on their bikes, Ageing Well, will be starting a new 11-week cycling course on Monday, 10 July, when participants can develop those dormant skills in a relaxed and social atmosphere with like-minded companions. The level 1 course, based…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure want to help older people get on their bikes
Jock’s Lodge developers will back “transformational change” for active travel
Developers say a new student housing development at Jock’s Lodge could help deliver ‘transformational’ change in walking, cycling and wheeling in the local area. Alumno have recently approached The City of Edinburgh Council to offer their support for plans to convert the former Piershill to Powderhall freight line into an active travel route. Councillors on…
Continue Reading Jock’s Lodge developers will back “transformational change” for active travel
Edinburgh Art Festival 2023
With 55 exhibitions and events all over Edinburgh this will be one of the largest festivals yet under new director Kim McAleese. There is a new format this year with a call to action to explore the capital through visual art, galleries and museums. Running from 11 to 27 August the festival will introduce collaborations…
The Royal Highland Show – only tickets for Thursday and Sunday left
Friday and Saturday tickets for The Royal Highland Show have now sold out following huge demand for the event which begins later this week at Ingliston (22-25 June). This follows organisers the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) increasing capacity by 5,000 tickets per day, bringing the total daily capacity to 55,000. This year more than…
Continue Reading The Royal Highland Show – only tickets for Thursday and Sunday left