Shannon Leishman has signed a one-year extension with the Hibees.

A graduate of the club’s youth academy and a childhood Hibee, Shannon made her first team debut in 2014 against Rangers.

Shannon is a talented full-back with blistering pace who can play on either flank. Her talent and versatility have ensured that she has been a regular member of the first-team squad.

During her time at Hibs so far Shannon starred in four cup-winning campaigns and has also played under the lights at Easter Road in both the Edinburgh Derby and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Speaking about her new deal, Shannon stated: “I’m delighted to be signing a new contract, being a Hibs fan this club means the world to me.”

Grant Scott said: “Shannon is a Hibs fan, she knows just how special a club this is and what it means to dawn the badge every week.

“I am delighted that she has extended her stay and I am looking forward to working with her again this upcoming season.”

